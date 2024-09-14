Contracts Signed To Complete St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction

On September 13, 2024, The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Government of Saint Lucia signed contracts with two joint ventures involving two Saint Lucian firms in partnership with two Saudi Arabian construction and consulting firms to complete the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital in Augier, Vieux-Fort.

The signing is an important step forward for transferring health services from the retrofitted George Odlum National Stadium, back to St. Jude Hospital, which was tragically damaged in a fire in 2009.

The reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital, funded by the SFD with a concessional loan of $75 million, will include 100 beds, maternity wards, emergency rooms, and surgical suites, serving thousands of patients annually.

The hospital will enhance healthcare quality for the people of Saint Lucia, ensure sustainable service delivery, and improve access to advanced medical care.

Today’s signing was witnessed by CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad and Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Philip Joseph Pierre, expressed his gratitude stating, “I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Development Fund and everyone who has played a role in bringing us here today.”

In his remarks, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad emphasized that the hospital’s reconstruction would empower local communities, strengthen the healthcare sector’s ability to meet the needs of the people of St. Lucia, and promote economic and social growth.

The project comes as part of SFD’s long-standing commitment to supporting sustainable socio-economic development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), while contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG.)

With the signing of this loan agreement, the Government of Saint Lucia has reached a significant milestone towards fulfilling its promise to complete St. Jude Hospital, which was destroyed by fire fifteen years ago.