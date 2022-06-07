Contract Signed For Vieux Fort North & Castries Community Road Rehabilitation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday June 2nd, 2022, the Government of Saint Lucia represented by the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport, signed a contract with the Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE) Ltd for the rehabilitation of Community Roads in Vieux Fort North, Castries and Marigot.

Seventeen (17) Roads (eleven in Vieux Fort North, six in Castries) have been identified for repair under the rehabilitation project:

Vieux Fort North

Viancelle Road

Aldonza Lane main road

Aldonza Lane connection

Perineau Lane – Dimaye

Pierrot Gap Loop Road

Pierrot – New Road Connection

Pierrot Playing Field

Pierrot Playing field to main road

Capeche Road

Tierre Vent

Asur Caye

Castries

Rehabilitation of Barre St. Joseph Road

Rehabilitation of Marchand Road

Rehabilitation of Beaubeauville Road

Ravine Toutreille Road Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of Trou Rouge Road

Rehabilitation of Marigot Road

The total cost of the project is twenty-six million, one hundred and eighty-seven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars and seventy-one cents (EC $26,187,891.71), and will be executed through a finance-build arrangement.

The Vieux Fort North and Castries Community Roads Rehabilitation project will commence on Wednesday June 15th, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Infrastructure.

