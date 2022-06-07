Contract Signed For Vieux Fort North & Castries Community Road Rehabilitation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
On Thursday June 2nd, 2022, the Government of Saint Lucia represented by the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport, signed a contract with the Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE) Ltd for the rehabilitation of Community Roads in Vieux Fort North, Castries and Marigot.
Seventeen (17) Roads (eleven in Vieux Fort North, six in Castries) have been identified for repair under the rehabilitation project:
Vieux Fort North
Viancelle Road
Aldonza Lane main road
Aldonza Lane connection
Perineau Lane – Dimaye
Pierrot Gap Loop Road
Pierrot – New Road Connection
Pierrot Playing Field
Pierrot Playing field to main road
Capeche Road
Tierre Vent
Asur Caye
Castries
Rehabilitation of Barre St. Joseph Road
Rehabilitation of Marchand Road
Rehabilitation of Beaubeauville Road
Ravine Toutreille Road Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation of Trou Rouge Road
Rehabilitation of Marigot Road
The total cost of the project is twenty-six million, one hundred and eighty-seven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars and seventy-one cents (EC $26,187,891.71), and will be executed through a finance-build arrangement.
The Vieux Fort North and Castries Community Roads Rehabilitation project will commence on Wednesday June 15th, 2022.
Source: Ministry of Infrastructure. Headline photo: Internet stock image.
