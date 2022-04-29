Continuation Of COVID-19 Protocols: April 30 To June 3 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

COVID-19 continues to impact our country and daily, cases are being recorded.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reminds everyone to follow the infection prevention and control measures to protect yourself, family, friends and especially the most vulnerable.

These measures include: proper wearing of a face mask, regular hand washing or sanitizing, maintaining a distance from others and avoiding crowds and crowded areas.

Cabinet has decided on the continuation of all the current protocols for the period Saturday, April 30, 2022 to Friday, June 3, 2022

. A national, resident or non-national arriving in Saint Lucia who is fully vaccinated and produces a valid vaccination record may not be placed in quarantine or require a COVID-19 test.

An unvaccinated person shall submit a valid PCR test taken within five days prior to arrival in Saint Lucia.

A person may be placed in quarantine at a quarantine facility or at his or her homein order to protect the health of the person or public health.

A person can host or attend a social event or recreational activity that consists of not more than two hundred persons or his or her immediate family or fully vaccinated persons.

A person with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer shall host or attend a social event or recreational activity that consists of more than two hundred but not more than three hundred fully vaccinated persons.

All other protocols remain in effect for this period. Let us all play our part. Each and everyone of us taking responsibility to fight this COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Social distancing stock image

