Consultant To Undertake Security Audit Of Saint Lucia Education Sector – St. Lucia Times News

A consultant is to undertake a security audit of Saint Lucia’s education sector and make recommendations that the Ministry of Education is looking to implement as soon as possible.

“We have already engaged a consultant who will be doing a very thorough audit, a security audit of the whole education sector – schools and education institutions in general,” Education Minister Shawn Edward disclosed Tuesday in an interview with reporters.

He explained that the objective was not merely to prevent bandits from breaking into schools but to create a safer environment for teachers, principals, students, and other stakeholders in education.

The Minister spoke against the backdrop of a spate of school incidents, the latest involving bandits targetting the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) and the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School.

The bandits, at least one of whom brandished a firearm, made off with computers, electronic tablets, and other items.

But there were no reports of injuries as a result of the incidents last week Thursday night.

“I do not believe it is right, it is fair in this day and age for bandits to target schools. But bandits are bandits and they show no mercy for schools or educational institutions in our country,” the Minister stated on the sidelines of a sitting of the House of Assembly.

And Edward told reporters that the Ministry of Education was disturbed by the trend.

“I support the position of the Saint Lucia Teachers Union that we have to take school security very seriously,” the Dennery North MP stated.

“And let me give the assurance here this morning that the Ministry of Education that I lead, we do take school security very, very seriously,” Edward declared.

In this regard, he asserted that the safety of teachers and students remains paramount.

“We will spare no effort in ensuring that we make the school environment as safe as possible to ensure quality education to our children,” the Minister said.

Headline photo: Stock image

