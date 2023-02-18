Construction worker hacked to death during confrontation at Good Hope

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the murder of Surajpaul Etwaroo, a 38-year-old Construction Worker of Lot 380 Good Hope, Phase One, East Coast Demerara.

Etwaroo was brutally chopped and stabbed during a confrontation with another male sometime around 17:30hrs on Friday evening at Sideline Road, Good Hope.

The murder suspect, who is from Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, was later arrested by Police and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to police reports, an eyewitness told investigators that she was on Sideline Road opposite her home when she saw the suspect come across a bridge riding a pedal cycle. She then saw an identifiable male approach the suspect, and in doing so, the suspect went to the waist of his pants, causing the man to run north.

The suspect then rode his cycle heading South on the said road. About four minutes later, the eyewitness saw Etwaroo and the identifiable male on separate pedal cycles heading in the suspect’s direction. At the time, Etwaroo was holding a cutlass, and the male had a baton.

Shortly after, the suspect came out from a cross street north of the road, and both parties then rode in each other’s direction for a confrontation. Surujpaul and the suspect then got off their respective cycles while the identifiable male ran into the yard of the eyewitness.

Surujpaul began chopping at the suspect with the cutlass while the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and retaliated. The suspect also picked up the baton that the male had dropped and dealt Surujpaul a lash causing him to drop his cutlass. The suspect then picked up the cutlass on the ground and dealt Surujpaul several chops to his abdomen. The suspect also used his knife and stabbed the victim several times about his body as he lay motionless on the ground with his intestine protruding from his abdomen.

After attacking Etwaroo, the suspect got on his cycle and escaped in the northern direction.

The eyewitness raised an alarm, and several persons gathered. Surujpaul was then picked up from off the road and transported by his brother to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The scene was processed and photographed by police ranks. Investigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com