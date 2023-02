The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

As the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to place special emphasis on early childhood education, two early childhood centers will be constructed this year.

So says Minister of Education Curtis King while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme on Wednesday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EARLY-CHILDHOOD-CENTERS.mp3

The Government currently operates sixteen early childhood centers across the country.