Construction, Installation Of Micoud Floating Jetty Underway – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development wishes to inform the general public, fisherfolk and road users of the Construction and Installation of the Micoud Floating Jetty from December, 2021 to March 2022.

This project will take place at the Micoud Bay and will involve the moving of materials and machinery, operation of heavy equipment and site clearance. The works are expected to take place during the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Drivers and all other road users are encouraged to proceed with caution and follow the traffic signs, diversions, safety measures and instructions from project personnel when traversing through the project site.

Upon completion, this project will help enhance the safety of fishers, improve the accessibility of fishers to and from their vessels and offloading of fishing vessels upon their return from sea.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused during the construction and installation of the Micoud floating jetty.

