Constitutional Review Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting – St. Lucia Times

The Constitutional Review Committee convened its inaugural meeting in the Parliament Chamber on March 6, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing constitutional reform process in Saint Lucia.

At the meeting, the Committee appointed a Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, elucidated its mandate, and deliberated on strategic pathways moving forward.

The new committee will be chaired by Hon. Claudius J. Francis and deputized by Mr. Ignatius Jean, and consists of twelve distinguished members, including nominees from the Government, the Opposition, and civil society representatives.

The Members of the Committee are as follows:

Hon. Claudius J. Francis (Chairperson)

Mr Ignatius Jean (Deputy Chairperson)

Hon. Bradley Felix

Hon. Allen Chastanet

Mr Everistus Jn. Marie

Mr Earl Huntley

Ms Catherine Sealys

Professor Cynthia Barrow

Mr Maurice Compton

Mr Nicholas John

Mr Lenard Montoute

Ms Mary Francis

The Constitutional Review Committee was established by Motion of the Honourable House of Assembly on August 25, 2015, after the tabling of the Report of the Saint Lucia Constitutional Reform Commission, executed by the late Justice Suzie D’auvergne and her team in 2011.

The House thereby resolved to appoint a committee tasked with identifying and reaching consensus on amendments to the Constitution of Saint Lucia.

This gathering marked the beginning of a collaborative effort to strengthen and modernize the constitutional framework of Saint Lucia, reflecting the evolving dynamics of governance and society.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister