Conservation Group Rescues Turtle In Grave Danger At Choc Cemetery – St. Lucia Times News

GASTAND, on Monday June 27th, 2022 was urgently called to the Choc Cemetery to rescue a Loggerhead Turtle from an uncovered tomb.

Using harnesses, volunteers of the group gingerly fastened and lifted a disoriented turtle to safety after much coaxing and manipulation.

GASTAND would like to therefore appeal to the general public but more importantly to the management of the Choc Cemetery to cover all tombs as it is our responsibility to protect everyone and everything frequenting this site.

Today it was a turtle, God forbid, another such incident can be far worse than what occurred.

GASTAND will continue to monitor this situation, as the Vigie Beach is a popular nesting site for sea turtles during the months of March to October annually.

If the public is aware of any reoccurrence, please feel free to contact the group at 718 8491 or the Department of Fisheries at 468 4141 or 468 4143.

Headline photo: One of the volunteers participating in the turtle rescue

