Conflict Resolution Workshop For BCF Inmates – St. Lucia Times News

The Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) will host a conflict resolution workshop on Thursday for fifty-four inmates.

The activity, which has received support from the St. Lucia Crisis Centre and the Department of Probation and Parole, will demonstrate how conflict management makes a difference.

Organisers say the theme for the programme is: ‘Making A Positive Difference To The Well-Being And Lives Of Men And Boys.’

The BCF is hosting the event as part of International Men’s Day observances.

The facilitators are St. Lucia Crisis Centre Counsellor Faith St Catherine, Turning Point Social Worker Bradley Joseph, Probation Officer Geof George, Parole Officer Samuel Antoine, and Programme Officer Substance Abuse Secretariat Caleb Paul.

The workshop begins at 10:00 am.

