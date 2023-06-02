Concerned Residents Sound Off Over Noise Pollution In Rodney Bay – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Declaring that they are tired, frustrated, and stressed, a group of Rodney Bay residents has expressed concern over noise pollution from restaurants and bars in their community.

In a letter to the authorities, the residents complained that the problem had caused damage to their health and had started to affect them financially.

According to the May 24, 2023 letter, residents cannot rent out their condos and Airbnbs due to noise pollution and suffer sleep loss.

“Please note that some residents have lived in the area for 30+, 15+ years and never experienced such nuisance,” the residents wrote.

They explained that noise pollution affects the working efficiency of adults in the area, the concentration of young children in school, and older people complaining of heart palpitations.

According to the letter, residents operating businesses in the area geared towards accommodation for tourists have had to refund money because the guests couldn’t sleep.

The letter observed that the situation attracts bad reviews from guests who advise others to seek lodging elsewhere.

“We urge the authorities to enforce strict noise control laws in Rodney Bay and to have compassion for the residents in the area who are currently suffering. The use of loudspeakers – especially subwoofers, as the bass rumbles throughout the community should be controlled so that we may all co-exist peacefully,” the concerned residents wrote.

But they also highlighted the need for public cooperation, asserting that people must be aware of the threat of noise pollution.

Individual residents have also expressed their feelings in writing to the Rodney Bay businesses concerned regarding noise pollution.

