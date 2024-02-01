Concern Over Indiscriminate Fish Vending In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Former Castries Mayor Peterson Francis has chided the Environmental Health Department over inaction regarding indiscriminate fish vending in Castries.

Francis spoke Wednesday evening during the DBS Television programme, Newsmaker Live.

“One of the major problems we have, especially in trying to administer certain portfolios – where is environmental health? Where Ministry of Health?” Francis asked.

“If I become Mayor again, you’re telling me the fellows selling fish by the roundabout there, you’re telling me that is something I would allow to happen? That doesn’t mean because I say I would not allow it to happen that means I am not going to work with them,” the former Mayor said.

“It does not take the Mayor to come out and say, ‘Well, you can’t sell fish there,’” Francis stated.

He also spoke of the conditions under which the fish sales occur.

Francis noted that there’s no ice, the vendors are there from morning, and some are shirtless.

“What are they doing about it?” The former Mayor asked about the Health Ministry officials.

“When you see you now have to go and take action, you are being blamed,” Francis observed.

But he said there are government entities responsible for taking the required action.

“Where is Environmental Health? And you tell me it is proper for them to have what is happening, especially you have provisions on the ground, on the sidewalk?” The Mayor told Newsmaker Live.

Regarding whether government officials in both the current and former administrations have facilitated the problem by instructions to ‘give the people a break’, Francis declared if that is the case, it is not supposed to happen.

He said officials do not get paid to facilitate the problem.

According to Francis, the problem in Saint Lucia is non-adherence to laws.