Concern Over Impact Of Traumatic Events On SLFS Responders

The Saint Lucia Fire Service Association has expressed concern over the impact on firefighters and ambulance personnel from repeatedly responding to traumatic events.
According to SLFS data, as of August 28 this year, there were 577 trauma responses to incidents involving vehicles and motorcycles.
The second most prominent trauma response category was physical assaults – 141, followed by 42 shootings, 40 stabbings, and 26 choppings.
“As a firefighter myself, I have seen the anxieties that come with colleagues responding to those incidents,” Fire Service Association Chairman Shane Felix told St. Lucia Times.
Felix explained that in addition to the impact of traumatic events on responders, there is concern regarding the automatic mechanisms some individuals employ to cope, including seeking to block out the stress.
He spoke of witnessing fatigue, anxiety, and burnout among his colleagues, noting that they want debriefing sessions after traumatic events responses.
In this regard, Felix welcomed the arrangement allowing firefighters to request counseling under a Ministry of the Public Service programme introduced a few years ago.
He also observed that through a recent Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) project, psychologists would be attached to the Saint Lucia Fire Service due to long delays in counselling under the Public Service Ministry arrangement.
“A firefighter may respond to two or three incidents within a week and, having requested counselling, may have to wait a week or two,” the Fire Service Association Chairman told St. Lucia Times.
Felix hoped that in the future, there would also be other initiatives to address fire service emergency responders’ health care and mental wellness.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.