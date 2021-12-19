Computer World Assists Industrious Mother

Press Release:– The last year has been difficult for an industrious mother of four children of Jacmel. Ms Eugenia Raphael lost her mother in 2020 and then on May 23, 2021, tragedy struck on that fateful day she lost her daughter Tysha Raphael to a gunman’s hail of ill-directed bullets.

Her daughter was on the way to a nearby shop to buy bread for her grandfather when she was felled by the vengeful bullets of shooters. Her daughter was only 23 years old at the time she left behind a five-year-old son, Melton Raphael.

The mother and grandmother was devastated. She had to now deal with the loss of a daughter and the challenge of raising her grandson, all of this while caring for an ill father.

Computer World (Slu.) Ltd. mindful of its corporate responsibility and upon learning of the

mother’s challenges reached out to her. Enquiries revealed that she also has a daughter attending Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, therefore they donated to the grandson who attends primary school of a tablet, and a laptop was donated to the daughter to assist in their schooling.

The Managing Director of Computer World Mr. Anjani Gupta says that Computer World has a history of assisting students, but this case was particularly touching given the circumstances surrounding this donation, spurred by its corporate conscience which it could not ignore, they came to this mother’s assistance.

The Manager, Ms. Melissa Thomas in delivering the items undertook to follow the students’

progress and render assistance whenever possible.

Ms. Raphael expressed her deep gratitude for the devices indicating that the best gift she can give her children aside from good morals is a good education and this she is striving to do.

COVID-19 having changed the mode of delivery of education necessitates that all students have electronic devices. Hence her challenge is ensuring that the education of her grandson, who is now motherless, does not in any way suffer due the absence of his mother.

