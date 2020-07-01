Community eye screening clinic resumes in Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Primary Health Care Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the public that the community eye screening clinic will resume effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

All eye screening services will be available only on a Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the following communities in the month of July.

 July 1, 2020 – Ti Rocher Castries Wellness Centre

 July 8, 2020 – Richfond Human Resource Centre

 July 15, 2020 – Entrepot Human Resource Centre

 July 22, 2020 – Vanard Wellness Centre

 July 29, 2020 – Micoud Community Centre

All persons coming to use the eye screening services must wear a mask and adhere to the rules of physical distancing. Before entering the facility, the person’s hands will be sanitized with an alcohol-based solution.

The Ministry of Health will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic. — SOURCE: Ministry of Health and Wellness

