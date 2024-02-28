Commerce Minister Leads Trade Mission To Taiwan – St. Lucia Times

Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Honourable Emma Hippolyte is leading a delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan), aimed at exploring new trade opportunities and enhancing support for Saint Lucia’s manufacturing sector.

During the trade mission, one notable stop was the Yang Jenq Machinery Company where Minister Hippolyte, accompanied by President of the Saint Lucia Bakers Association Inc. Mr. Anthony Bousquet, engaged with engineers and management of the company.

The delegation closely examined the available machinery and explored technological capacities with the potential to revolutionize the baking sector in Saint Lucia.

Minister Hippolyte emphasized the importance of adopting new technologies to streamline processes and improve overall efficiency.

The engagement with the Taiwanese company further showcased a commitment to fostering international partnerships and leveraging expertise from a nation known for its technological advancements.

The delegation’s focus extends beyond technology, however, as the Commerce Minister also underscored the significance of knowledge transfer and skill development, recognizing that a holistic approach is essential for sustainable growth.

As the trade mission progresses, it is becoming increasingly evident that the collaboration between Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) holds the potential to strengthen economic ties and drive technological improvements in the manufacturing sector.

The Commerce Minister’s leadership in this endeavour reflects the Government of Saint Lucia’s commitment to nurturing growth, innovation, and competitiveness on the global stage.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce