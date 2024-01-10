Commerce Minister And Team Visit Small Businesses – St. Lucia Times

Minister for Commerce, Hon. Emma Hippolyte, and a technical team that included Deputy Permanent Secretary, Charmaine Louis-Justin; acting Director of the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), Jonathan Allain; and Business Development Officer, Alvinaus Simon continued a series of site visits to Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the north of the island that were beneficiaries of the MSME Loan Grant Facility.

The businesses visited include M&M Fish, Rego’s Natural Teas and Spices, KJM Gifts, Indian’s Auto Repair and Krafty Kat.

The primary purpose of the visits was to provide proof of concept—determining through monitoring, tangible improvements made to business operations as a result of the injection of funds.