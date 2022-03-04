Commencement Of Bocage Road Reinstatement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Motorists travelling to Bocage through the main thoroughfare are advised to utilise the bypass road located near the road closure.

Please note that the bypass will facilitate one-way traffic into Bocage ONLY.

Motorists are also advised to utilise alternative routes where possible, in order to allow for the free flow of traffic.

Special access will be granted to residents within the affected areas, where necessary.

Otherwise, vehicular access will not be granted through the construction area.

The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconveniences caused as a result of the ongoing works.