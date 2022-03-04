Commencement Of Bocage Road Reinstatement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the general and motoring public, particularly residents and drivers plying the Bocage route, that reconstruction works have commenced on a compromised section of the roadway.
The collapse occurred as a result of heavy rainfalls on August 14th 2021, which also resulted in the collapse of a roadside structure.
The reconstruction will involve drainage works, slope stabilisation and road reinstatement and is expected to be completed in two (2) months (Early to mid-April).
Due to the works which commenced Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, that section of the Bocage Road will remain closed throughout the duration of the project.
Motorists travelling to Bocage through the main thoroughfare are advised to utilise the bypass road located near the road closure.
Please note that the bypass will facilitate one-way traffic into Bocage ONLY.
Motorists are also advised to utilise alternative routes where possible, in order to allow for the free flow of traffic.
Special access will be granted to residents within the affected areas, where necessary.
Otherwise, vehicular access will not be granted through the construction area.
The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconveniences caused as a result of the ongoing works.