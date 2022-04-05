Comedian Lauren Knight Says T.I. Heckled Her Before ‘Sexual Assault’ Joke Turned Ugly

Rapper T.I. blasted a comedian at a show on Monday night after she made a joke about him and his wife Tiny Harris and the recent spate of allegations brought by more than a dozen women who claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the pair.

A video recorded by a fan showed the rapper taking hold of the mic as he goes off on Lauren Knight.

“There is no evidence because there was no f***g crime. It is nothing to charge me for,” he is heard before being interrupted by Knight, who says, “give it up for T.I. he innocent.

T.I. promptly tells her, “shut the f**k up for a second.”

“As many times as you joke on that sh*t n***a, I’m gon check yo mother f*ckin ass as long as it takes,” T.I. told the comedian Lauren Knight. “When you stop playing with me and mine, Ima stop saying something,” he says as he faces Knight, who is standing on a stage.

“There ain’t no mother f****ng case. Ain’t never been no mother f***ing case. I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing wit me n***a, I’m going to continue to confront publicly– verbally,” he said.

Knight was making jokes at her “One Knight Only” open mic audience.

“T.I. is innocent. I truly believe it. Give it up for him. There are no charges,” she tells the crowd.

The rapper did not accept the statement as genuine before he decided to enter the stage.

Knight also told him that she was not playing with T.I. and her event was not a rap battle.

“If I want to make jokes about something, I’ll make jokes about something. You’re not going to tell me to shut the f*ck up in my sh*t. This is my sh*t. Let’s be very clear,” the comedian said before T.I., who was now on the stage, and hugged her before snatching the mic out of her hand.

The mic sound was cut, and the two can be seen arguing back and forth before he leaves the stage.

However, Knight had the last word as she came back on the mic and said it was her show and that her jokes were all comedy while T.I. was seen sitting on her stage in front of her.

“Get the f**k out of my face…whatever the f**K is going on. Y’all see some sh** go viral, it’s for comedy…and nobody is excluded from that,” she said before adding, “I love T.I.,” while adding that she was not there to “s**t on nobody,” especially another black person.

Lauren Knight has since hopped on Instagram Live to address what went down with T.I. saying that the rapper heckled her before she made the joke about his alleged sexual assault case.

“T.I. comes to the show it was about to be over anyway, he comes and did like 30 minutes,” Knight said. “Now after he got off stage am moving on to the next sh*t am hosting and am talking about marriage sh*t and he was cutting me off telling me to shut the f*** up and calling me all kinds of b*tches, heckling me.”

She added that T.I. keep yelling for her to take her wig off multiple times and cutting her off.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations’,” she said. “Nobody was tight, except for him. Nobody called him a rapist. I responded to him telling me—in a room full of people—to rip my wig off, and made a joke just like he did.