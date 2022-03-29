Combined Schools Choir To Host Renowned Caribbean Musical Director – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Northern Division of the Combined Schools Choir seeks to provide a safe space for students to improve their musical ability through consistent musical training and development.

A team of dedicated teachers and musicians including Robert Rene, Darleen Monrose, and Embert Placide, serve as directors in this latest push to create positive spaces for

musically inclined youth.

Under the oversight of the music department of the Curriculum and Materials Development Unit (CAMDU) in the Ministry of Education, the choir has grown to 56 students from

various schools across education districts 1-4.

In April of 2022, the Combined Schools Choir will host one of the Caribbean’s biggest names in music, Mr. John Arnold.

Mr. Arnold will host a 5-day workshop from April 19-23 and will introduce the choir to various Caribbean choral arrangements. He will also be conducting a teachers’ workshop for the benefit of music teachers which will cover a host of topics such as the Fundamentals of Music and The Complete Arrangement.

John Arnold was the Musical Director for the CARIFESTA contingent of Trinidad and Tobago on multiple occasions. He also served as the chairman of Tobago Heritage Festival from 1990-1992 and was the recipient of the Sunshine Award for Excellence in Music and Culture.

To date the following organizations have partnered with the combined school’s choir on this initiative: The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, STAYGE and Gold Chalk Educational Consultants.

The choir wishes to appeal to corporate Saint Lucia and anyone willing to partner or sponsor this event to contact lead director Robert Rene at [email protected] or Jason (Bachelor) Joseph at [email protected]

Headline photo: John Arnold

