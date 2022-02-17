Coman Fevrier’s Body Arrives In Saint Lucia, Cause Of Death Still Unknown – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The body of ‘stellar’ Saint Lucian music student Coman Fevrier arrived home Wednesday from the United States but investigations continue into the cause of his death.

Chicago police had initially listed the 21-year old Park University student as John Doe when they found him on January 23 after he was last seen alive two days earlier.

His body was found on the ground in the 4700 block of North Kennicott.

Coman’s father, Peter Fevrier, a Catholic Church Deacon, told St Lucia Times he and his wife went to identify their son at Rambally’s funeral parlour.

Peter Fevrier

“An envelope of documents came along. The death certificate – we checked out what the cause of death is and in that slot it said: ‘Pending investigation’,” the father recalled.

“On none of the documents is it stated clearly what caused the death,” Fevrier explained.

“We need to clarify this but it is in our interest to first do the funeral – give him a decent burial and following the funeral, it doesn’t matter how long it takes, we will look into the cause of death of our son,” he stated.

The father said the family had informal communication with individuals in the United States, mainly relating to expressions of condolences and sympathy, but nothing about facts.

“There is so much speculation, but what is critical is a written report and the contents of the report revealing the facts – that is what we want, but we are yet to receive that.”

“What we have been told on the telephone does not reveal anything about how he passed or the circumstances, the conditions. We don’t know anything to that effect,” the father told St Lucia Times.

