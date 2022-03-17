Collection de Pépites Officially Launched – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Tourism and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) have launched “Collection de Pépites”, the brand that will embody and fortify the marketing capacity of Saint Lucia’s Small and Boutique properties sub-sector, in the international source markets.

The bespoke brand was unveiled on March 16, 2022, during a special ceremony under the auspices of Tourism Minister, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire in the presence of stakeholders, and partners of the tourism community.

The name, Collection de Pépites, originates from the island’s French heritage and means a collection of small pieces or nuggets of gold, or something rather special to you.

The aim is to guide travellers through the options of staying in Villas, Inns, BnBs, and Boutique properties of 35 rooms or fewer that may not be as well-known as the island’s hotels and resorts. Many of the properties offer distinct opportunities for visitors to discover culture, culinary and wellness experiences throughout our communities.

– Advertisement –

“Collection de Pépites presents greater economic opportunities for tourism, social and environmental benefits, and creates avenues for new initiatives. The brand will also welcome the involvement of our partners and communities in maximizing linkages with other sectors and our people, as we work towards achieving a greater level of sustainability”, said Tourism Minister- Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

Through the continued marketing efforts of Caribcation, tourism brands have noted high regard for this product, especially within our regional source markets. We are enthusiastic about this market-ready product that will further appetize the regional and international markets.

“The global travel context is changing, and this is in keeping with what our research has indicated. Travelers are looking for something special that caters to their passions and specific needs. With exquisite properties presenting stunning views and modern amenities, these offerings are at the core of our island’s communities. Saint Lucia will continue to build on its brand promise globally, lending even more credibility to our award-winning products and services across the island,” remarked CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles-St. Jules.

Embracing the opportunity and value the partnership, a commemorative plaque was presented to the President of Vacation Rental Association, Thomas Leonce. “We sincerely thank the Ministry of Tourism, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and the St. Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association for creating meaningful avenues for marketing our classifications of accommodation. We look forward to working together to reflect the positive attributes of Collection de Pépites and reap the benefits of our offerings that will be further distinguished regionally and internationally. Our properties will continue to pride themselves on the quality of our product, and safety management”, he remarked.

All participating properties have been accredited by the Ministry of Tourism and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to provide an added layer of reassurance. Ongoing reviews and checks will take place to ensure quality control and safety management.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

– Advertisement –