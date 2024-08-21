Cocaine Worth Over $14 Million Seized In The Caribbean Sea

The crew of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier offloaded more than 1,115 pounds of cocaine in San Juan last week.

A Coast Guard release said the cocaine had an assessed street value of approximately $14.7 million.

According to the release, a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment deployed aboard a British Royal Navy ship, working alongside interagency and international partners, interdicted the illegal drugs in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Three suspected smugglers will face prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard perform Caribbean Sea interdictions under the authority and control of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, headquartered in Miami.

PHOTO: Courtesy United States Coast Guard