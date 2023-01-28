Cocaine worth $1.1M found at Prashad Nagar house; 3 arrested

Black Immigrant Daily News

For the second time in less than one year, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit have arrested a female after a quantity of cocaine was found once again at her Prashad Nagar, Georgetown home.

The discovery was made on Friday when CANU officers conducted an operation at the premises located on Santiniketan Street, Prasad Nagar.

At the time, 63-year-old Lena Narine along with 54-year-old Sherman Edmonson and 49-year-old Earl Branch of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown were present at the residence. Narine is the owner of the house, while Edmonson is a resident there as well.

The brick of cocaine found

CANU said a search was conducted at the house in the presence of three persons during which a brick-like parcel, suspected to be cocaine, was found.

The trio was escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected narcotic, which has since tested positive for cocaine, amounting to 1.050 kg, with a street value of approximately GUY $1.1 Million.

Narine, was previously arrested along with two other persons in March 2022, when CANU officers discovered 11.4 kgs of cocaine and 266g ecstasy at the same Prashad Nagar address.

Nevertheless, investigations are ongoing into Friday’s cocaine bust.

NewsAmericasNow.com