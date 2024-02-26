Cocaine Valued At $34.8 Million Seized In The Caribbean Sea – St. Lucia Times

The United States Coast Guard has reported seizing cocaine with an estimated street value of $34.8 Million in the Central Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, with the assistance of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and the USS Farragut, seized the drugs during a 62-day patrol.

The weight of the cocaine was approximately 2,646 pounds.

A Coast Guard release disclosed that in another case, Thetis interdicted a go-fast vessel, resulting in the detainment of two suspected narcotics traffickers and the seizure of 441 pounds of cocaine.

On Friday, the Cutter’s crew returned to their homeport in Key West, Florida.