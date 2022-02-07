CMO: ‘We Can Deduce That Omicron Is The Dominant Variant In Country’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has received notice from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) of five new cases of the Omicron Variant on the Island, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George says.

On Monday, the CMO disclosed that all the patients are nationals – three females and two males aged 26 to 51 years.

“We continue sending samples for gene sequencing, but we can deduce that Omicron is the dominant variant in country at this time,” Belmar-George stated.

She explained that as of February 6, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 21 691 COVID-19 cases, 2,817 of which are currently active.

The daily infection rate for the last seven days is 59.6 per 100,000 population per day, representing a 39% reduction from last week, with a 44% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.9.

There have also been 341 COVID-19 deaths.

Sixty-four patients are at the Respiratory Hospital, one of whom is critically ill, and four are severely ill.

The CMO observed that since the fifth COVID-19 wave started on December 16, 2021, 8,562 cases have been diagnosed, averaging 165 per day.

“Women account for 59% of the cases, and 43 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded 65% of which is male. The majority of the deaths are COVID-19 related due to other associated chronic health conditions,” Belmar-George said.

Tourists accounted for 3.6% of the cases diagnosed over the past seven days.

But they accounted for 4.7% of the total cases during the 5th wave.

According to Belmar-George, although the cases were island-wide, the main areas affected are Castries, Gros-Islet, Vieux-Fort, and Babonneau.

” We continue to note reductions in most of the public health indicators and the downward trend in the epidemiological curve,” the CMO observed.

But she warned that the daily COVID-19 cases can still cause an increase in hospitalisations and deaths and affect productivity in the workplace.

In this regard, the senior Health Ministry Official again called on all organisations to strengthen protocols.

And with the resumption of face-to-face schooling, Belmar-George urged all stakeholders, including bus drivers, parents, and school administrators, to implement all recommended measures.

