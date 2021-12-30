CMO: No Confirmation Of Omicron In Saint Lucia, But It May Be Here – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health has issued an ‘urgent alert for the strengthening of public health measures,’ with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George asserting that the Omicron Variant may well be present in Saint Lucia.

“Although we have not confirmed the presence of the Omicron Variant in-country through gene sequencing, the transmission rate and disease profile suggest it may already be present,” Belmar-George explained.

“This has the potential to affect health and safety and workplace productivity. The Ministry of Health alerts all sectors on the urgent strengthening of all public health measures to reduce the possible impact over the next few weeks,” she said in a statement Thursday.

Belmar-George disclosed that during the last seven days, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs diagnosed 308 COVID-19 cases with over 300 active cases presently.

She reminded the public of the various measures they need to implement to protect themselves and others from infection, including limiting social activities at work and encouraging employees to get vaccinated.

And Belmar-George said the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs would continue to strengthen the health system to manage Saint Lucia’s fifth COVID-19 wave.

Headline photo: Dr. Sharon Belmar-George (File image)

