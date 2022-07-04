CMO Highlights Importance Of Safety For All During Carnival Season – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, noting a general tendency for participants to let their guard down during the carnival season, has highlighted the importance of taking precautions to ensure safety for all.

Among the matters she raised in a statement on Monday was limited Intensive Care Beds at the hospitals.

“Usually during this period we note increased patient flow in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Hospital,” the CMO explained.

In addition, she disclosed that annually, the Ministry of Health notes increases in sexually transmitted infections after the carnival season.

“We advise against unsafe sexual practices,” Belmar-George stated while disclosing that the Ministry will be providing condoms to the various carnival bands to ensure availability to revellers.

“We are still managing the COVID-19 Pandemic and at high risk of the introduction of Monkeypox in Saint Lucia. Personal responsibility is paramount at this time,” she noted in the statement.

Belmar-George outlined other areas of concern and provided advice on public safety measures.

The complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Statement-by-Dr.-Sharon-Belmar-George.mp3

Headline photo: Stock image of Dr. Sharon Belmar-George

