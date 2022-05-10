Closure of St. Jude Highway For Paving – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the general and motoring public, especially residents of the St. Jude Highway and surrounding areas, that the St. Jude Highway (from the Spartan gap to the old St. Jude Hospital gap) will be closed on Thursday May 12th , 2022 from 8:00am.

This closure is necessary in order to complete the paving of the St. Jude Highway.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of Thursday May12th, barring any unforeseen circumstances, including inclement weather.

Motorists are advised to utilise alternative routes.

The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconveniences which may arise as a result of the road closure.

Source: Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal. Headline photo: Stock image

