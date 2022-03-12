Closure Of Rodney Bay Health Facility – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public of the closure of the

Rodney Bay Public Health Facility effective Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Persons requiring quarantine will be admitted at the Castries Public Health Facility.

Persons requiring isolation will be admitted to the assigned unit at the Victoria (Respiratory) Hospital.

The Ministry of Health thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this

COVID-19 pandemic.

