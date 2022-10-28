Closure Of Rockhall-Pavee Intersection Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that the Rockhall – Pavee intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
This closure is necessary in order to effect urgent replacement of a damaged culvert at that intersection, which has severely compromised the structural integrity of that section of road, risking collapse at any point in time.
As a result, motorists will be unable to enter Rockhall via the Pavee Road, and vice versa until the repair works have been completed.
The estimated time for completion is two (2) weeks.
– Advertisement –
With consideration given to the considerable use of both Rockall and Pavee as main thoroughfares for many motorists, a traffic management plan will be communicated to the public in the coming days.
The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconveniences caused as a result of this closure.
SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport
– Advertisement –