Closure Of Rockhall-Pavee Intersection Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that the Rockhall – Pavee intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.

This closure is necessary in order to effect urgent replacement of a damaged culvert at that intersection, which has severely compromised the structural integrity of that section of road, risking collapse at any point in time.

As a result, motorists will be unable to enter Rockhall via the Pavee Road, and vice versa until the repair works have been completed.

The estimated time for completion is two (2) weeks.

– Advertisement –

With consideration given to the considerable use of both Rockall and Pavee as main thoroughfares for many motorists, a traffic management plan will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconveniences caused as a result of this closure.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

– Advertisement –