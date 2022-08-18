Closure Of A Section Of The Marchand Road – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the closure of a section of the Marchand Road (from the Chaussee intersection to the Rock Hall Road intersection) on Friday August 19th, 2022 from 9:00am to 5:00pm

This closure is necessary to facilitate the commencement of the Castries East phase of the Community Road Rehabilitation Programme.

As a result of the closure, the aforementioned section of road will not be accessible to vehicular traffic.

Pedestrians are urged to exercise extreme caution when traversing the vicinity of the work site.

Motorists should utilise the available alternative routes to avoid delay.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconvenience caused to the public as a result of the closure and will advise on any changes to the work schedule.

