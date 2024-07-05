Climate-Resilient Reconstruction Of Soufriere Waterfront Urged

Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Herod Stanislas has called for a climate-resilient reconstruction of the Soufriere Waterfront following Hurricane Beryl’s extensive damage.

“This gives us a perfect opportunity now to restore and rebuild the Soufriere Waterfront in a very smart climate-resilient way that is going to be sustainable to the people of Soufriere, to the economy of the people of Soufriere and Saint Lucia generally,” the former Soufriere-Fond St Jacques MP stated.

He spoke during an opposition roundtable discussion on Facebook.

The former Planning Minister described the Soufriere Waterfront as the virtual lifeblood of the town, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

He also observed that the Waterfront had become a significant source of revenue for small boat and water taxi operators and a place where fishermen earned their livelihoods.

Having toured the affected communities, Stanislas pointed out that Hurricane Beryl caused substantial damage, including devastation from massive storm surges in the Hummingbird Park area.

Stanislas recalled that storm surges had affected the area in the past but had never reached the Hummingbird Beach Park area and the fisheries complex, causing so much damage.

He blamed the situation on climate change.

Major flooding occurred at the Soufriere police station, and the storm also impacted the petrol station and small businesses, including three Waterfront cafes.

Stanislas extended sympathy to the affected individuals, declaring that he was aware of the emotional and financial toll of the storm damage.

He assured that the opposition would stand with the community during this time of need. In addition, he promised that the opposition would work diligently with the government to ensure that individuals receive the necessary support to rebuild and start over, particularly on the Waterfront.