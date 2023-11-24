Claudius Francis Sounds Warning, Declares He Will Not Allow Chaos In Parliament – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

House of Assembly Speaker Claudius Francis has warned against chaos in the parliament, declaring that he would not allow it.

” I will not allow this house to be deliberately and calculatedly brought into chaos because there are those in and out of this Chamber who believe I lack certain authority,” Francis asserted on Friday.

Earlier this week, Francis announced to the House that he was considering discontinuing live broadcasts and would rule on the issue when the parliament reconvened.

His announcement came after a fiery session, including an exchange with opposition leader Allen Chastanet.

During the exchange, Chastanet, MP for Micoud South, refused to sit down when Francis repeatedly indicated that he should.

The House Speaker eventually addressed the Government Information Service (GIS) crew, telling them he had the authority under the Standing Orders to turn off their cameras.

His remarks triggered public debate regarding whether he had overstepped his authority.

Chastanet’s United Workers Party (UWP) accused Francis of attempting to suppress parliamentary transparency.

However, during Friday’s House sitting, broadcast live, Francis told the Chamber he knows what he can and cannot rule.

“Having checked the relevant legal and other authorities, I certainly know how far my own authority and responsibilities extend,” he stated.

Francis said since becoming Speaker, he has only acted on the authority the Standing Orders and the Privileges Act give him.

He recalled that on Tuesday, he ruled against a point of order raised by the Leader of Government Business, who immediately but respectfully disagreed.

“But he just as quickly took his seat,” the Speaker noted.

“Two days later, he has not even raised the issue with me, which he could do in his capacity of Leader of Government Business, and for this, I applaud him,” Francis told the House.

He said there was no dispute regarding the population’s need to know and follow what transpires in ‘the people’s House’.

“But never let it be believed that a live broadcast is a right. It is not,” Francis asserted.

He recalled that he was the one who removed the barriers placed by a former member and put on loudspeakers outside, dulled by a previous administration.

“It is this Presiding Officer who has a history of defending freedom of the press,” Francis said.

“I do not have any beef with any individual member of this House, including the Leader of the Opposition. In fact, I go further to say I share an excellent outside-of-the-house relationship with the Leader of the Opposition,” the Speaker explained.

Francis said it was never his intention to interfere with the people’s need to know.

“But we shall proceed with the clear understanding that I will not tolerate the disrespect I have allowed,” the Speaker noted.

He recalled that the opposition leader’s mobile telephone rang on three separate occasions during Tuesday’s sitting.

Francis said had he acted under the House rules, there would have been confiscation of the phone, and the opposition leader would have been asked to pay a fine.

“I did not intervene,” the Speaker explained.

“So I don’t know where my beef is with the Leader of the Opposition,” Francis told the House.

Nevertheless, he said disrespect to the Chair which has been evident, would not continue.

