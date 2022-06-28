Classes Resume At Schools Throughout Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer has announced that classes will resume at schools throughout Saint Lucia on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Ministry of Education had suspended classes on Monday due to inclement weather.

“Kindly note that we are able to resume school as of tomorrow Tuesday,” the Chief Education Officer said in a statement on Monday evening.

And Philip-Mayer explained that Education Ministry officials were awaiting further feedback from the Met office and NEMO on the way forward for the continuation of the school week.

– Advertisement –

“Please note that school resumes Tuesday for all students throughout Saint Lucia, that being preschool, infant, primary and secondary school students as well as our higher education institutions,” the Chief Education Officer disclosed.

She spoke hours after the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services issued a national severe weather alert.

The Met Office disclosed that a strong tropical wave about 700 miles or 1125 kilometers east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands was becoming better organized as it approached the region.

Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux said environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development.

And Joyeux advised that a tropical cyclone could form ‘later today or tomorrow’ while the system moves westward near 20 mph to 31 km/h.

He explained that the Meteorological Service expects the system to produce adverse weather conditions over Saint Lucia from Tuesday night regardless of development.

As a result, Saint Lucia will be under a severe weather alert from midnight on Tuesday until 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –