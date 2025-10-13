Soufrière Jetty access restricted amid ongoing construction, says MP Free 3D mammograms available under Universal Health Coverage Elite ahead after 3x3 basketball opener Government signs collective agreement with Police Welfare Association OPINION: What cannabis legislation can teach us about foreign direct investment (Part 1) Sargassum clears, but fishermen recall harsh impacts
Local News

Clarke bowls brilliantly, but Blitz prevail in Canada Super 60

13 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

An excellent bowling display from Saint Lucia's McKenny Clarke was not quite enough to earn the Vancouver Kings victory on Saturday in the Canada Super 60. The 22-year-old fast bowler took 3-7 but the all-round ability of David Wiese carried table-topping Brampton Blitz to a six-wicket win.

Support us

Related News

05 October 2025

Facts over fear: A look at the real numbers with my Bajan family

01 October 2025

Soufrière Jetty access restricted amid ongoing construction, says MP

08 October 2025

Two dead, multiple incidents reported over thanksgiving weekend

04 October 2025

Ferries, not Flights: Caribbean officials push for cost-effective, cargo-friendly sea links