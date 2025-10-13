Local News
Clarke bowls brilliantly, but Blitz prevail in Canada Super 60
13 October 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
An excellent bowling display from Saint Lucia's McKenny Clarke was not quite enough to earn the Vancouver Kings victory on Saturday in the Canada Super 60. The 22-year-old fast bowler took 3-7 but the all-round ability of David Wiese carried table-topping Brampton Blitz to a six-wicket win.
Related News
05 October 2025
Facts over fear: A look at the real numbers with my Bajan family
01 October 2025
Soufrière Jetty access restricted amid ongoing construction, says MP
08 October 2025
Two dead, multiple incidents reported over thanksgiving weekend
04 October 2025