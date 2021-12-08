Civil Status Registry Office Temporarily Relocates Services

Press Release:- The Department of Justice wishes to inform the public of the temporary relocation of services at the Civil Status Registry on Brazil Street, Castries on Thursday, December 09, 2021 and Friday, December 10, 2021.

This temporary relocation of services is to facilitate deep cleaning of the Offices.

Consequently, all applications for emergency certificates (vital records) at the Civil Status Registry should be emailed to [email protected] during the aforementioned period.

Registration of new births and deaths will be processed at the Rectification (Adjudicator’s) Office on Brazil Street on Thursday, December 09, 2021 and Friday, December 10, 2021.

Customers who wish to collect certificates applied for previously can do so at the Civil Status Registry when it reopens on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Services at the Rectification (Adjudicator’s) Office on Brazil Street will be uninterrupted during the aforementioned period.

Payments for all transactions will be made at the Accounts Section of the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice thanks you for your kind understanding and co-operation and regrets any inconvenience caused. We look forward to resuming normal services on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

