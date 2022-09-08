City Police Get Bulletproof Vests – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The City police recently received nine bulletproof vests, a gift presented by Blue Waters St. Lucia Ltd CEO Ramon George.

Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel received the gift on behalf of the City Police Department on Friday, August 26.

“The focus of the Castries Constituency Council has been to strengthen the capacity of our City Police to be able to fight crime,” the Major told St Lucia Times.

In this regard, Lendor-Gabriel disclosed that the Council has introduced several new measures, including uniforms, enhanced equipment, and motorcycles.

– Advertisement –

She emphasised the importance of bulletproof vests for City Police officers.

“You need to protect yourself so you can protect others,” the Mayor declared.

“We are moving to enhance equipment for our police because when you ask people to undertake a task they need to have what it takes to do so,” she stated.

The Mayor disclosed that the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) had reached out to the private sector regarding the bulletproof vests, recognising that the battle against crime is a collaborative effort.

“It’s a very important message for us to send that it is a collective effort. We may have the City Police – we may equip them, but they also need that collaboration, that level of communication between the commercial sector because Castries is the prime commercial sector in Saint Lucia,” Lendor-Gabriel said.

She recalled that Blue Waters responded very quickly when approached and the company indicated that it was willing to assist in any other way it could.

In addition, the Mayor disclosed that the CCC has reached out to the rest of the private sector to discuss collaboration in fighting crime.

– Advertisement –