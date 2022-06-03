City Police Arrest ‘Disorderly’ Construction Worker In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

City Police officers arrested a construction worker Friday afternoon around 5:30 pm in Castries, asserting that he assaulted them after they warned him about his disorderly behaviour.

Video recordings of the arrest went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a vocal crowd gathers with some individuals criticising the two officers who effected the arrest and handcuffed the man, identified as a resident of Millet.

“Move the handcuff on the man garcon,” a male voice urges off-camera, hurling expletive-filled insults at the law enforcers.

“The man dying,” another individual asserts as the man lies on the ground.

“Take care you all kill the man,” someone else warns in another video.

A City Police official told St Lucia Times that the 34-year-old, under the influence of alcohol, was behaving in a disorderly manner on Jeremie Street, Castries.

According to the official, the man assaulted the officers who cautioned him and threw himself to the ground when the law enforcers were subduing him, sustaining injuries.

“The blood on the officers was his blood from the injuries,” the official explained.

The official said after subduing the Millet resident, he behaved in an unruly manner with an ambulance crew that arrived to take him to the OKEU hospital, where he was under City Police guard pending charges.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from video

