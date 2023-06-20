Citizen Security, Immigration Department Issues Among Priorities For Acting Police Chief – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Phillip has identified addressing citizen security and resolving issues at the Immigration Department among his priorities.

Phillip told reporters although it is an acting appointment from June 15, 2023, to July 31, 2023, he intends to take the job very seriously.

He announced that with immediate effect, one of the issues he would like to address to appease aggrieved Saint Lucians is the situation at the Immigration Department.

” I think for me that is a major milestone if we can significantly reduce that level of backlog and that frustration that is being experienced at the Immigration Department. So short term, within the six weeks, I intend to do my best to try to remedy and correct this situation,” the Acting Police Commissioner stated.

Phillip spoke on Monday on the sidelines of the Regional Security System (RSS) Unity Exercise (UNEX) launch.

He observed that high crime levels are a source of fear and discomfort for citizens.

As a result, the Acting Police Chief explained that achieving citizen safety and security and reducing the fear of crime through crime reduction is paramount.

Regarding morale in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), Phillip said he thinks it is generally high.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the organisation has issues to deal with, including addressing internal mechanisms and modernising the RSLPF..

In addition, he spoke of the need for policies to govern police actions and greater investment in individual officers.

“We need to get to a stage where we can empower police officers to be leaders to take on some of the issues confronting us,” Phillip told reporters.

Phillip served as deputy to Saint Lucia’s first-ever female Police Commissioner, Crusita Descartes-Pelius.

He said her stint was successful.

Phillips said they worked well together and attributed some of the RSLPF’s successes to her leadership.

“So it’s just a matter of me carrying on from where she left off,” he told reporters.

