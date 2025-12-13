RSLPF to launch gun amnesty ahead of zero-tolerance 2026 Holness congratulates Pierre, commends Chastanet in post-election message Constituencies to watch; The election deciders (Part 2) Saint Lucia, Indonesia agree to boost coconut, fruit processing Here are the health centres staying open this festive season Early voting for special forces
Local News

CIP CEO defends programme’s integrity

13 December 2025
cip ceo mc claude emmanuel confirms that a deloitte operational audit found no evidence of internal corruption within saint lucia's citizenship by investment unit. the findings emerge as the unit prepares for a high court hearing in january 2026 regarding a judicial review claim brought by former pm allen chastanet.

