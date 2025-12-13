Local News
CIP CEO defends programme’s integrity
13 December 2025
cip ceo mc claude emmanuel confirms that a deloitte operational audit found no evidence of internal corruption within saint lucia's citizenship by investment unit. the findings emerge as the unit prepares for a high court hearing in january 2026 regarding a judicial review claim brought by former pm allen chastanet.
