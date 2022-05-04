Ciceron Man Succumbs Days After Assault – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is investigating the death of a 63-year-old Ciceron resident who was the victim of an assault.

According to law enforcement officials, Felix St Marthe was assaulted on April 28, and the CID received a report that he passed away on Sunday at the OKEU Hospital.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

The police said the death has not officially been classified as a homicide, but investigators are treating it as such.

