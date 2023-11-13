Ciceron Football League Kicks Off – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Ciceron Football League kicked off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in the 2023 Ciceron Football League played at the Ciceron Playing Field.

In an exhilarating first match played Strike Force United beat Next Generation, 5 – 3 on penalties, which succeeded a 5-5 draw.

Yannick Alphonse and Lincon Philip scored 2 goals, whilst Jonathan Alfred scored 1 goal for Strike Force United. Dwight Polius, Levi Medric, Shaquille Gaston as well as Johnathan Alfred, Lincon Phillip earned a penalty shot each.

For Next Generation, Alec Hippolyte scored two goals, whilst Nakeem Joseph, Irvin Faucher, Givanni Issac scored 1 each, with Ahmal Arthur, Nakeem Joseph and Ted Issac earning one penalty shot each.

No red cards were issued in this game.

As such, Strike Force United advances to Round 2 of the Knockout Competition

Day two of the first round of the knockout saw West Bank (Goodlands) and Trois Piton FC battling for a place in the 2nd round on Sunday 12 November 2023 at 3:30 pm at the Ciceron Playing Field.

For this gameplay, West Bank (Goodlands) beat Trois Piton FC, 7 – 1.

The shining star for this match was Chavron Dupres who scored 6 goals, and Carlos Alexander scored 1 goal. The only goal for Trois Piton FC was scored by Canis Moise.

No red cards were issued in this game.

West Bank (Goodlands) also advances to Round 2 of the Knockout Competition

The next match will be held on Tuesday 14 November 2023 and will feature Veterans and Dynamic Ballers on the Ciceron Playing Field playing at 4:30 pm.

SOURCE: Ciceron Football League. Report provided by: C Valcin

