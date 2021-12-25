Christmas Day Stabbing And Motorcycle Accident Land Two Males In Hospital

– Advertisement –

Emergency officials transported two males to the OKEU Hospital on Christmas Day after a motorcycle accident at Ciceron, Castries, and a stabbing incident on Waterworks Road, Castries.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) disclosed that fire service headquarters in Castries received a call for help after a motorcycle crash in Ciceron about 4:00 am.

Officials told St Lucia Times that the rider, transported via ambulance to the hospital, had lost consciousness.

Later, about 6:44 am, emergency responders received a report of a man with self-inflicted wounds on Waterworks Road, Castries, and transported a male in his sixties to the hospital.

They reported that the patient was in his sixties and sustained injuries to the neck and chest.

But the SLFS said he was in stable condition when he arrived at the hospital.

And on Christmas Eve Day, about 4:18 pm, emergency officials said they responded to a vehicle collision report on the Vide Bouteille Highway.

However, they said a 29-year-old female and a forty-seven-year-old male declined medical attention.

