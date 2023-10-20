Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Can’t See His Son But Can See Her

Chrisean Rock is not pleased that rapper Blueface was involved with Megan Thee Stallion, and she has a meltdown on social media as she calls him out for being disloyal and cheating on her.

Blueface is currently on a press tour to promote his childhood sweetheart and baby mom, Jaidyn Alexis, as an artist. The two sat down for an interview with Jason Lee on Tuesday, where Blueface claimed to have hooked up with Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper was asked about his reaction when his mother said she wanted to set up Blueface with Megan, but he curiously responded, “Been there done that,” stunning both Jaidyn and the show host. He did not go into details about why he said that, only reminding them that he and Megan were in the XXL Freshman class in 2019.

“I might have got some head… a long time ago,” he said, hinting that it might have happened when they attended the BET awards together that year. “Jason, I’ve been in the game for a long time,” he explained. “XXL Freshmen, five years ago. BET Awards, five years ago. I did all of the stuff already […] I won’t say too much, but if asked, I’m gonna give you nothing but the truth,” he said.

However, Chrisean lamented that Blueface was disrespectful to her for using Megan’s name to go viral.

“It’s kinda crazy, I watched a little bit of it. I’m like disappointed. I see why I was fighting and always in jail…Y’all really be disrespecting people just for comments and likes and the viral-ness. That sh*t just really disrespectful,” she said in a live Instagram video.

“I’m like damn shorty really went back with you to prove she f**ks so heartily with you and you b***ch a$$ talking bout you f**ked Megan A Stallion? You was that n***ga back then and you still that n***a but Blue!” she added.

Chrisean met Blueface in 2020 while on his Only Fans reality show, Blue Girls Club, and the two have a son born a month ago. Blueface ended his relationship with her before the birth of the child, and the two have been at loggerheads for various reasons.

In the meantime, Chrisean Rock says that Blueface can’t see his son, but “You can see me when I want to get my rocks off.”

“I’m not letting you see your son. You could see me when I want to get my rocks off.”

Blueface has only referred to his story about Megan Thee Stallion as “old news,” but he has not reacted to Chrisean Rock’s latest comments.