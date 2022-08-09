Chrisean Rock & Blueface Responds To His Mother ‘Prostitution’ Accusation

Blueface is in a heated feud with his mother who accused him of “prostituting” Chrisean Rock.

When you’re a rapper, keeping your business private is difficult, even if it’s a personal family business. The most recent example is Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Safford, getting into it on social media in the wee hours this morning (August 9).

It all started after the rapper’s mom claimed that he was pimping out Chrisean Rock. A claim he has since denied vehemently. The “Stop Cappin” rapper took to Instagram to not only deny the allegations but to try and explain his mother’s behavior.

“I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost her to the internet. she just want to be known to get her hair done for free. she ain’t even aloud to see her grandkids cuz she lost herself to instagram an nobody want to be ina mix with her,” part of his message read.

Now, it seems that Chrisean Rock herself has jumped into the mix and also condemned Safford’s statement, even though it was for a different reason. According to her, Safford does not care about Blueface. She made the statement just a few days after the rapper gifted Jaidyn Alexis a new chain, so it seems she has no reason to lie.

Chrisean Rock also supported Blueface’s claim that his mom is looking for social media attention and couldn’t care less about her son.

“Everybody folded on a real one. He’s hard to heal cuz of you… you supposed to be da mova but instead u turned into a stranger y’all pride got in y’all way you didn’t know how stay genuine,”

She added that she believed that his mother was feeding off his pain for clout and that the “Thotiana” rapper doesn’t even realize how much trauma he’s going through because of her. She added that she hoped that Blueface would wake up and love the people in his life who actually love him.

Even though she had a positive message for him, she also made sure that she got a shot in with Blueface welcoming a new child with Jaidyn Alexis and the chain he gave her.

Safford also sought to give her side of things which started by taunting Blueface as she called him a poor baby who she said she suspected was going soft.

Further in the response, she continues to throw shade at the rapper as she adds that he was supposed to be a gangster. Her post was also splattered with crying and laughing emojis.

She goes as far as to even tell the rapper to suck it up and focus on his game instead of the drama as she added, “If you can’t see the pass run the ball yourself. Money turned you into a follower! Ain’t no guarantee this weirdo ain’t going to fumble it just like you did then you gonna be sitting there looking stupid.”

On Monday, August 8, Safford not only claimed that Rock was being prostituted but that someone had sent Rock back to Blueface knowing that she would be in harm’s way. Among her claims was that Rock would eventually get knocked out by the rapper when things got too volatile.

She also compared their relationship to the unfortunate one between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. It’s sad to see so much dirty laundry airing out on social media, and this one doesn’t look like it will be resolved anytime soon.