Chrisean Rock & Blueface Injects Lil Baby Into Social Media Spat Over Custody Of Son

Lil Baby is probably somewhere now wondering how did he got involved in Chrisean and Blueface drama following the birth of their son.

Chrisean Rock became emotional on Wednesday as she said that she was not keeping Blueface from his child and reacted to him, saying he would apply for custody of the child because he doesn’t believe the baby would be safe with Rock.

Rock and Blueface have been going back and forth since she gave birth on Sunday. Blueface was not present for the birth of the baby and later claimed that Rock went to Maryland to have the child and did not tell him.

She also posted that she deliberately did not invite Blueface to the birth because she wanted to be surrounded by people who were not weird.

On Wednesday, Rock took to Instagram Live, where she denied that she was preventing Blueface from being a father to their son, Chrisean Malone Jr. The rapper was clear that he was giving Rock 30 days to be a good mom or he would apply for custody after she posted herself in the gym two days after giving birth and said she wanted to get into celebrity boxing.

“You don’t want to come to see him, you out doing what you doing,” she said, adding that the baby was fussy because he was sore from the birthing process.

Baby Chrisean Malone Jr.

“I swear to God I’m not keeping him from his kid,” she said, adding that Blueface was constantly talking about her while with his baby’s mom, Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean also called out Blueface and Jaidyn for trying to get attention off of her giving birth.

“It’s funny that both of you getting clout because of me. Blue, I done suck you dry, you washed your page, your 7 million followers they not coming back, that has nothing to do with me,” Chrisean said.

In the meantime, Rock also broke down as she cried and said that Blueface said that her baby was fathered by Lil Baby and that she traveled to Maryland to give birth and to be with Lil Baby.

However, Rock claims that she went to her home state because she had a performance with Gloss Up and GloRilla, which was no longer possible after she gave birth, which she mentioned on Sunday morning.

Rock unraveled as she cried and said she did not plan the labor and that it happened.

“This your f**king child bro, it’s ain’t about Lil Baby,” she said, adding that she was uncomfortable having her child in L. A. away from her family and friends who would be there to support her.

Blueface also popped up on social media, writing, “She already admitted to not inviting me idk how this is even a topic still.”

Blueface also questioned why the baby got a booking email in his Instagram account bio. “Baby got a instagram with a booking email in the bio at 2 days old he taking bookings already this lady had a baby for clout dam shame,” he tweeted. “You can’t convince me that’s normal parent behavior yo baby 1 day old you on instagram make them a account wit yo booking email in the bio.”