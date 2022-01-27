Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million By Woman Claiming He Raped Her On A Yacht

A woman has filed a civil suit claiming that she was raped by Chris Brown on a yacht that was docked at Diddy‘s Star Island home in 2020. It’s the second time in recent years a woman is alleging she was raped by the musician.

The lawsuit has only named the woman as Jane Doe, who is suing Chris Brown for $20 million. According to TMZ, the woman identifies herself as a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist. She claims that the singer went from friend to rapist in minutes after they met.

Other details from the lawsuit are that the alleged victim says that she went to the party after Chris invited her to Diddy’s home. She said that she was on Facetime with a friend who was with Brown when he grabbed the friend’s phone and told her to come to the Star Island home.

She said this was on December 30, 2020, and that shortly after arriving, she was approached by the artist and asked if she wanted a drink. He then invited her to the kitchen area of the yacht.

The documents say that the woman said the singer gave her a drink in a red cup and by the second drink, she felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness”, which left her feeling “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep”.

She said after this, the singer took her to a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep,” and he closed the bedroom door while physically barring her from leaving. She went on to say that he removed her bikini bottom and started kissing her despite her protests to stop. The document details that the singer ignored her pleas and proceeded to rape her.

Chris Brown

After Chris Brown completed the alleged physical act, she said he ejaculated inside of her, and then he left as he announced he was “done.” It’s unclear if she had a rape kit done, but the woman said that the “Forever” singer texted her the next day telling her to take a Plan B, and she being distraught, took the pill.

The woman wants $20 million in damages for severe emotional distress.

In the meantime, Jane Doe is being represented by attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck. The lawyers said their client did not report the alleged rape to cops at the time because was a medical student and felt embarrassed.

According to the Attorneys, they’re “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.”

Chris Brown’s team has not responded to the lawsuit.

In 2019, the singer faced similar accusations after a 24-year-old woman said Brown and his friend and bodyguard raped her during a trip to Paris. The woman had claimed that she met Brown in a nightclub in central Paris and later went back to his hotel along with other girls. However, when she was left with the singer, he allegedly raped her. His friend and bodyguard also allegedly raped her at different points.

The singer was arrested but later released, and Brown later filed charges for wrongful accusation against the victim. It’s unclear what happened to the case and if charges were successful against her.