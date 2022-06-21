Chris Brown, Normani Bring Are A Mood In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Video

Chris Brown and Norman brings the summer heat in their new video, “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Ahead of his 10th studio album, ‘Breezy’ dropping on Friday coming, the singer dropped a steamy video featuring Normani. The video for the track “WE (Warm Embrace)” oozes chemistry due to Normani’s high sex appeal and dancing skills, which are competitively matched to Chris Brown’s skills.

The song was first released in April as a gift to fans awaiting the album launch and only features vocals from Chris Brown, while Normani brings her flair as a dancer to the video.

The former Fifth Harmony singer does not disappoint as she plays his love interest in the video, which includes scenes of him at first falling out of the sky but realizing he’s dreaming.

When he awakes, Normani is at his house, and the two of them begin to dance in a very sensual way in the house. They also share a few sexy moments underwater where Normani’s famous derriere makes a cameo before they are taken up to what looks like a spaceship.

Meanwhile, “WE” in the upcoming album is just one of the songs that the artist is dropping of a 23-track project. The artist previously said that he recorded 250 songs to be considered part of his 10th studio album.

As for what he has settled on, the artist has a packed feature list with some of the hottest names in the music industry right now.

Regarded as one of the most talented artists of this generation, Brown has often been compared to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, for his superb dancing skills.

However, a humbled Brown who has seen the comparisons online doesn’t feel that he is worthy of being compared to the late King of Pop.

“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Chris Brown told Big Boy’s Neighbourhood while calling the comparison cap. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I couldn’t even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”