Choiseul Man In His Eighties Found Hanging In His Room – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating the death of an 82-year-old Choiseul man found hanging from a rope in his room on Monday about 11:30 am.

According to reports, his wife made the discovery.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Ignatius Jn Baptiste.

Saint Lucia Fire Service Communications Officer, Annia Mitchel, said emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort fire station responded to a call regarding an unresponsive individual at La Maz, Choiseul, suspected to have committed suicide.

– Advertisement –

Mitchel disclosed that the emergency responders left the scene in the care of officers from the Choiseul police station.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –